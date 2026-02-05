Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Pakistan Boycotting Their Scheduled T20 World Cup Fixture vs India: 'Our Flights Are Booked'

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Agha at the toss for the Asia Cup 2025 final match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav has addressed the controversy over Pakistan boycotting their scheduled group-stage fixture against the Men in Blue. The Indian T20I skipper said that it is they who have said no and that they are ready to play.

Pakistan has ignited intense drama after they threatened to boycott their upcoming group-stage fixture against India. The fiasco stems from when Scotland replaced Bangladesh after the latter denied travelling to India, citing their so-called security reasons.

Despite ICC's reassurance, Bangladesh did not change its stance, leading to its ouster. Pakistan did not seem pleased with the solution and called out the Council's 'double standards'. Their government has now declared that the team will not set foot in Colombo for the India fixture.

Suryakumar Yadav Speaks on PAK's Boycott Controversy, Says India Never Said No

Suryakumar Yadav has finally broken his silence over the entire drama. The right-handed batter has said that it is Pakistan who has denied playing against them and not the other way around.

Advertisement

The Indian T20I skipper added that the team's flights to Colombo have been booked and they are ready to play, indicating that the team would strictly follow the standard ICC protocol and follow the announced schedule for the marquee event. SKY reiterated that the Indian cricket team would travel to Colombo from Delhi.

"Our mindset is clear. We haven't said no to playing against Pakistan. They are the ones who have said no. ICC scheduled the match, and we are ready to play. Our tickets are booked, and we are going to Colombo after Delhi," Suryakumar Yadav said at the press conference.

Advertisement

India to Kick Off T20 World Cup Campaign Against The USA

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team are coming off a dominant victory over South Africa. In their sole warm-up fixture, the Proteas Men fell short of the target by 30 runs. The Men in Blue looked firmly dominant from both sides and set the tone for the T20 World Cup 2026.