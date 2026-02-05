Updated 5 February 2026 at 16:45 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Pakistan Boycotting Their Scheduled T20 World Cup Fixture vs India: 'Our Flights Are Booked'
India captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed Pakistan’s boycott threats, saying India is ready to play as scheduled. He confirmed ICC protocol will be followed and the team’s flights to Colombo are booked.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav has addressed the controversy over Pakistan boycotting their scheduled group-stage fixture against the Men in Blue. The Indian T20I skipper said that it is they who have said no and that they are ready to play.
Pakistan has ignited intense drama after they threatened to boycott their upcoming group-stage fixture against India. The fiasco stems from when Scotland replaced Bangladesh after the latter denied travelling to India, citing their so-called security reasons.
Despite ICC's reassurance, Bangladesh did not change its stance, leading to its ouster. Pakistan did not seem pleased with the solution and called out the Council's 'double standards'. Their government has now declared that the team will not set foot in Colombo for the India fixture.
Suryakumar Yadav Speaks on PAK's Boycott Controversy, Says India Never Said No
Suryakumar Yadav has finally broken his silence over the entire drama. The right-handed batter has said that it is Pakistan who has denied playing against them and not the other way around.
Advertisement
The Indian T20I skipper added that the team's flights to Colombo have been booked and they are ready to play, indicating that the team would strictly follow the standard ICC protocol and follow the announced schedule for the marquee event. SKY reiterated that the Indian cricket team would travel to Colombo from Delhi.
"Our mindset is clear. We haven't said no to playing against Pakistan. They are the ones who have said no. ICC scheduled the match, and we are ready to play. Our tickets are booked, and we are going to Colombo after Delhi," Suryakumar Yadav said at the press conference.
Advertisement
Also Read: WATCH | BCCI's Rajeev Shukla on Pakistan Boycotting T20 WC Game vs India: 'Whatever ICC Says, we Will...'
India to Kick Off T20 World Cup Campaign Against The USA
The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team are coming off a dominant victory over South Africa. In their sole warm-up fixture, the Proteas Men fell short of the target by 30 runs. The Men in Blue looked firmly dominant from both sides and set the tone for the T20 World Cup 2026.
Also Read: Tilak Varma Reflects on His Swift Comeback to Team India Before T20 World Cup: ‘Didn’t Expect to Be Back This Early'
Team India kicks off its T20 World Cup group-stage campaign against the USA on February 7, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The co-hosts' recent performance in the warm-up fixture would give a hint at their preparedness for the marquee event.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 5 February 2026 at 16:08 IST