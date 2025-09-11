Republic World
Updated 11 September 2025 at 10:54 IST

Suryakumar Yadav Dodges Hilarious 'Match Fees' Joke, Gives 'Pakistan Message' After Asia Cup 2025 Win Over UAE

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India beat UAE in a canter by nine wickets ahead of the Pakistan clash.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav | Image: BCCI
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's India put up a dominant show as they hammered UAE by nine wickets to win their Asia Cup 2025 opener in Dubai on Wednesday. Following the win, an upbeat Suryakumar was asked if the players would get their full match fees as the game got over very quickly. The question from former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar at the post-match presentation was handled well by the India captain. Suryakumar laughed it off casually assuring Manjrekar that they will speak about it later. 

ALSO READ: Ind-Pak Asia Cup Match Could be Cancelled? Plea Filed in Supreme Court

‘Will talk about later’

“It was just unbelievable. The dominance was there to see. I am just wondering whether you will get your full match fees," Manjrekar asked Suryakumar.

The Indian captain then said: “That we will talk about later. But yeah, clinical performance from the boys. That’s what we asked for; we wanted good energy and attitude on the field."

SKY's Subtle Message For Pakistan

After the game, during the presentation, Suryakumar also said that the players are excited to play Pakistan over the weekend. India take on arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. It is a high-profile match as the two countries have a long history. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, there has been massive speculation around the clash - whether it will happen or not. In fact, a petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court asking for the boycott of the match. Given their recent form, India would start overwhelming favourites against the Men in Green. Pakistan play their Asia Cup 2025 opener against Oman on September 12. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 11 September 2025 at 10:49 IST

