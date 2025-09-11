Suryakumar Yadav Dodges Hilarious 'Match Fees' Joke, Gives 'Pakistan Message' After Asia Cup 2025 Win Over UAE

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's India put up a dominant show as they hammered UAE by nine wickets to win their Asia Cup 2025 opener in Dubai on Wednesday. Following the win, an upbeat Suryakumar was asked if the players would get their full match fees as the game got over very quickly. The question from former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar at the post-match presentation was handled well by the India captain. Suryakumar laughed it off casually assuring Manjrekar that they will speak about it later.

‘Will talk about later’

“It was just unbelievable. The dominance was there to see. I am just wondering whether you will get your full match fees," Manjrekar asked Suryakumar.

The Indian captain then said: “That we will talk about later. But yeah, clinical performance from the boys. That’s what we asked for; we wanted good energy and attitude on the field."

SKY's Subtle Message For Pakistan