Suryakumar Yadav Poses With Trophy In Customary ICC Photoshoot Post T20 World Cup Victory At Adalaj Stepwell, Check Pics

Suryakumar Yadav posed with the T20 World Cup trophy a few hours later after India defeated New Zealand to defend their title at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The Indian captain visited the famous Adalaj Stepwell in Ahmedabad to shoot the customary photos post India's 3rd T20 World Cup title triumph. India recorded a 96-run victory in the summit clash and became the first team in history to defend their T20 World Cup title successfully.

The Narendra Modi Stadium proved to be a major hindrance for Team India, having lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia at this very same venue. The Men In Blue also lost their first Super 8 fixture against South Africa earlier in the tournament.

India have also made a hat-trick of ICC titles, having lifted the T20 World Cup in 2024 followed by the Champions Trophy last year. The focus will now shift to the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The players will now have a break and will then join their respective IPL teams, as the new campaign starts on March 28.

India Lifted 3rd T20 World Cup Title

Coming to the match, NZ put India to bat first after winning the toss. Fifties from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan and a quickfire 26 from Shivam Dube helped India to post 255/5.

Later on, despite a fifty from Tim Seifert and a gritty knock from captain Mitchell Santner, the Kiwis just didn't have the answer to the questions posed by Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah as Men in Blue went on to lift their third T20 World Cup title.