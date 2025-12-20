Suryakumar Yadav Vows Turnaround From Batting Struggles, Makes Confident Claim Ahead Of T20 WC: 'You Will See Surya The Batter'

Suryakumar Yadav smiles during a press conference for India's squad announcement for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at BCCI headquarter in Mumbai, | Image: AP

Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has addressed the concern over his poor form in the game. The middle-order batter has said that he knows where things are not right and that he has time to work on it.

Team India sealed a clinical series win over South Africa, but Suryakumar Yadav's form has been one of their prime concerns. The Indian T20I captain has failed to impress, and the rut prevailed throughout the series.

Suryakumar Yadav Assures He’ll Turn Form Around Before T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav has admitted that he is going through a lean patch, saying that every player encounters it in their respective careers. SKY added that it is a minor hurdle which is invisible, and he will overcome it soon.

The Indian captain added that he knows where things are going wrong for him and looks to address the issues.

The Indian T20I captain boldly claimed that in the upcoming New Zealand T20Is and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, everyone will see 'Surya The Batter'.

"I'm sure everyone has seen this in their respective careers. I will also overcome that. I know what to do. I know where things are going wrong. I've got some time to work on it. We have the New Zealand series coming up and the important T20 World Cup as well. You will definitely see Surya the batter.

"You go back to seeing your old videos where you batted really well, where you delivered for India. And you try to carry the same thing. But yeah, I've been trying, I've been batting beautifully in the nets. It's the same thing; it's a small hurdle. It's invisible; you can't see it now. But it will be crossed, I'm sure," Suryakumar Yadav said at the press conference.

Suryakumar Yadav Had Some Tough Outings During IND-SA T20Is

Despite form-related concerns, Suryakumar Yadav has been named as India's captain for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 squad. The BCCI named a 15-man squad which features stars like Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and more.

The announcement had some key surprises and omissions, as vice-captain Shubman Gill has been left out of the World Cup amid form-related concerns.

However, stars like Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh, who have performed well in domestic conditions, have been awarded call-ups to the Indian T20I side for the upcoming ICC cricketing spectacle.