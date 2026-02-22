T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies Receive Game-Changing Boost Ahead of Super 8 Showdown vs Zimbabwe

Akeal Hosein celebrates with teammates the wicket of Italy's Anthony Mosca during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata | Image: AP

West Indies cricket has received a clinical boost right before they kick off their Super 8 campaign against the underdogs, Zimbabwe. Both teams have put up a clinical performance in the group stage, and securing victories would be key for them to remain in a position to advance further.

The Shai Hope-led West Indies have been utterly dominant as they remained unbeaten in the group-stage competition. The Caribbean Men defeated England, Nepal and Italy to remain at the top of the group standings.

West Indies Have All Players Available For Selection

With the Super 8 match just a day away, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has revealed that all their players are available for selection, including Romario Shepherd, who has not been in action due to an injury.

Coach Sammy also gave an update on Shepherd, revealing that he practised well the day before and bowled well. He also delivered a clean batting performance and hinted at his availability for the upcoming Super 8 fixture.

“He practised well yesterday. Bowled quite well, you know, hit the ball very, very cleanly. The good thing for us is that everybody is available for selection. Going into the Super Eight, that's what you want. So I'm glad to know and happy to know that all my soldiers are ready to go out to war," Daren Sammy said on the eve of the Super 8 fixture.

Romario Shepherd had earlier picked up a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick against Scotland in the group stage, but he hasn't been in action since February 11 due to injury.

West Indies Kicks Off Super 8 Against Zimbabwe

West Indies cricket has performed like they have risen from the Ashes after their shambolic performance in the previous T20 World Cup. But they have revived themselves and are pushing through in the ongoing tournament.