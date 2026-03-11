T20 World Cup Heroics Propel Sanju Samson's Massive Surge In ICC Rankings, Rashid Khan Dethrones Varun Chakravarthy At The Top

Sanju Samson redefined his career with a dominant T20 World Cup, leading India to its 3rd title in the shortest format. His dominance hasn't gone unnoticed and the CSK star has now made a big leap in the latest ICC T20I batting rankings. Varun Chakravarthy has lost his top spot to Rashid Khan in the ICC T20I bowling rankings after an underwhelming show with the ball during the tournament.

Sanju Samson Makes A Huge Leap In ICC Rankings

Abhishek Sharma has maintained his top spot but Ishan Kishan is closing in on him with the two separated by just four rating points. Kishan returned to the T20I setup ahead of the tournament and ended as the 4th highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup with 317 runs in 9 matches at an average of 35.22. On the contrary, Abhishek wasn't amongst the runs in the T20 World Cup and managed just 141 runs in 8 matches with just two fifties to his name.

Samson wasn't the preferred choice for the opening slot, but he came back in the Namibia game and since then, he hadn't looked back. The Keralam star has climbed 18 places to the 22nd spot, while captain Suryakumar Yadav has lost two spots and is currently in the 9th place.

Varun Chakravarthy Loses Top Spot To Rashid Khan

Varun picked up 14 wickets in the T20 World Cup, but except for two 3-wicket hauls against the Netherlands and Namibia. Varun looked a bit lost in the last few matches and is now the 2nd-ranked bowler in the latest ICC rankings. Axar Patel has also gained six spots and is now stationed in 17th position, while Adil Rashid climbed one spot to the 4th position.

Hardik Pandya remains at 2nd place in the ICC T20I all-rounder rankings, but with 299 rating points, he is not far from dethroning Sikandar Raza from the top spot.

