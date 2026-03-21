'T20 World Cup Snub Will Fire Up Shubman Gill': Gujarat Titans Captain Tipped To Have A Standout IPL 2026

IPL 2026 is just hovering on the horizon and all the teams have been preparing in full swing. Gujarat Titans qualified for the playoffs last season, but they failed to replicate their magic in the playoffs. Ahead of a fresh new campaign, Shubman Gill will have the onus to restore their glory when they open their IPL 2026 campaign against IPL 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings.

Shubman Gill Tipped To Succeed In IPl 2026

Gill amassed 650 runs in 15 matches last season and his partnership with Sai Sudharsan will once again remain a key part of GT's plans. In the aftermath of India's T20 World Cup triumph, all the focus will be on Gill. He didn't make it to India's T20I squad. But Cheteshwar Pujara feels the snub will fire up the Indian ODI captain and it will help Gujarat in the proceedings.

"The T20 World Cup squad snub will definitely fire up Shubman Gill. He is a quality player suited for all three formats. If he has a good IPL 2026 season, he will surely put his name in India's T20I squad. He is leading the Test squad and is also the ODI captain. He is a multi-format player. If he has a good season, he will be back in the scheme of things for the Indian team."

Gill's T20I credentials have been under scrutiny after he failed to make it count in India's recent T20I internationals. He opened with ABhishek Sharma on a number of occasions, but didn't seem to slot in as the perfect piece of the puzzle.

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Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Squad

Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj, Luke Wood.