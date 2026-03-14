T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav Celebrates Five Years In International Cricket, Shares Emotional Message

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav completed five years in international cricket on Saturday. The Indian skipper, who led Men in Blue to their third T20 World Cup title, said, 'Wearing the India jersey is a feeling I can still never fully put into words."



Sharing a video about his journey in international cricket on X, Yadav wrote, “5 years ago, a dream turned into reality. Wearing the India jersey is a feeling I can still never fully put into words. Here's to many more memories that we're going to create, for team India.”



Surya made his international debut on March 14, 2021, at the age of 30 years and 181 days. It was a bilateral T20I match against England at Ahmedabad, the same venue where he led Team India to win a T20 World Cup. India became the first side to win three T20 World Cup titles, defend their title and win a T20 World Cup on home soil.



The flamboyant right-hand batter did not get batting in his debut match, but when he came to the crease in the fourth T20I match against England in that series, he hit Jofra Archer for a six, facing his first delivery in international cricket.



The journey has been a remarkable one for the Indian skipper after that. In the last five years, he has made 3272 T20I runs in 113 matches with the help of four centuries and 25 half-centuries. He is the third in the list of the leading run-scorers for India in the shortest format, only after Rohit Sharma (4231) and Virat Kohli (4188).



He made his ODI debut on July 18, 2021, against Sri Lanka in Colombo, and his Test debut against Australia in Nagpur in 2023, making him the first Indian to debut in all three formats after turning 30.

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The 35-year-old was also named the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 just a year after making his international debut.



He made 242 runs in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, where India clinched the title. He was also a part of the Rohit Sharma-led side, which won the last T20 World Cup in Barbados. Surya's brilliant catch of David Miller near the boundary in the final against South Africa sealed the game for the Men in Blue.



Suryakumar was given the leadership role in T20I despite not leading any major side in any franchise cricket. He has led India in 52 T20Is, where India won 42 matches and lost only eight. Two matches ended without a result. As a skipper, he has a winning percentage of 80.76 in T20I cricket.