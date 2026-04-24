'Takes A Lot Of Effort Mentally': CSK Captain Lauds Mukesh Choudhary's Strength After Personal Loss, Dedicates MI Win To Bereaved Pacer

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings notched up their 3rd victory in IPL 2026 with a thrashing of Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Powered by Sanju Samson's 5th IPL hundred, CSK crushed MI by 103 runs to climb up to 5th place in the points table. This was Mumbai's 5th loss this campaign.

CSK Captain Dedicates MI Victory To Mukesh Choudhary

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad dedicated the MI victory to Mukesh Choudhary. The left-arm pacer lost his mother on Tuesday but went on to the CSK camp ahead of the blockbuster clash. He also picked up the crucial wicket of Quinton de Kock in his first over to provide a severe jolt to Mumbai's run chase.

Mukesh ended up with a bowling figure of 4-0-31-1 and he has remained a crucial part of CSK's plans. After the match, Gaikwad said, "Pretty tough on him [Mukesh Choudhary]," CSK captain Gaikwad said at the post-match presentation. "I would dedicate this win to him. Coming in from that sad situation, it takes a lot of effort mentally. He came back for the team, he knew we needed him. All glory to him. Even we spoke before... we wanted to win the game and glad everyone chipped in and wanted to be there for him."

CSK Donned Black Armband To Pay Respect To Mukesh Choudhary's Late Mother

CSK players donned black armbands in the match to pay a tribute to pacer Mukesh Choudhary's mother, who recently passed away after a long battle with illness. As per reports, Mukesh had gone to his hometown in Bhilwara, Rajasthan and finished his mother's last rites after the SRH clash.

Advertisement

Condolences poured in from every corner of India for Mukesh, who showed his great grit and resilience to come back and perform for his team.

Also Read: Jay Shah Hails LA 2028 Olympics Venue Construction As Proud Moment For Cricket