Team India Post Their Highest-Ever T20 World Cup Innings Total, Break 19-Year-Old Record
The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India posted their highest-ever T20 World Cup total against Zimbabwe in the Super 8s, bouncing back from poor form and a recent defeat.
Hardik Pandya celebrates his fifty runs along with his batting partner Tilak Varma, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai | Image: AP
The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team posted their highest-ever T20 World Cup Innings total after a string of poor performances and a harrowing defeat. In the Super 8 tie against Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue scored 256 runs at the loss of four wickets.
Team India broke their 19-year-old record after registering the mammoth total in their innings against Zimbabwe. It was back in 2007 when the Indian side posted their highest innings total against England in Durban, scoring 218/4.
More to follow…
