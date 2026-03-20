Team India to Face Ireland in June 2026 for Two White-Ball Fixtures; Confirmation Expected Soon

The Indian men's cricket team will have a new tour added to its stacked calendar for the 2026 season. The Men in Blue would be in action against Ireland for a two-match series, and a formal announcement is yet to be made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) by the end of the day.

The Indian cricket team has enjoyed immense success in the white-ball format. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue are coming off a historic victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand at home.

Team India successfully defended the T20 World Cup title they had won back in 2024, establishing dominance in limited-overs cricket.

Team India to Play Ireland in Two White-Ball Matches in June 2026

According to Cricbuzz, Team India will lock horns against Ireland in a two-match white-ball series, preferably in the T20I format.

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The dates are yet to be made official by both cricket boards, but the short series is expected to be "sandwiched" between the Afghanistan home series and the England away tour.

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The report further stated that the players, coaches, and support staff were notified about a stop in Dublin during the BCCI's annual NAMAN Awards in New Delhi.

If it is a T20I series, it would be the first international assignment for the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20I unit following their historic victory in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Team India Have A Packed Schedule For 2026

Following the jam-packed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, players would return for international duties with a home series against Afghanistan.

The Shubman Gill-led side would face the Afghan Atalans in a one-off Test, leading to a three-match ODI series. The matches will take place in various venues across the country.