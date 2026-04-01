Team India To Play Three-Match T20I Series Against Zimbabwe In July

India Tour Of Zimbabwe: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the senior men's schedule for the away three-match T20I series in July.

The Indian cricket team are scheduled to play three T20Is at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe. The first T20I of the series will be played on July 23.

The Indian team had last travelled to Zimbabwe in 2024, where they played 5 T20Is.

BCCI also confirmed that Zimbabwe are scheduled to travel to India for a three-match ODI series in January 2027.

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The three ODIs will be played at Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai respectively. However, the dates are yet to be announced by the BCCI or Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

India and Zimbabwe met most recently in the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, when the reigning champions won by 72 runs in Chennai after putting up 256/4 on the board.

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Givemore Makoni, who is the managing director of ZC, said the T20I against India presented an opportunity for the players and the fans in Zimbabwe.

"Matches against India always generate enormous interest, and this is a fantastic opportunity for our players to test themselves against the world champions on home soil," he said in a statement as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Following our encouraging performances at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, this series gives us a strong platform to build momentum and continue growing as a competitive force in international cricket."

He further added that Zimbabwe's tour of India after more than two decades is also a reason for excitement at ZC.

"It is a landmark moment for Zimbabwe to be touring India again for a bilateral ODI series after more than two decades," Makoni said.

"India is one of the premier destinations in world cricket, and this tour represents both an honour and a valuable opportunity for our players.

"We are looking forward to competitive and high-quality cricket, and we believe this engagement will further strengthen the relationship between the two cricketing nations while providing invaluable exposure for our team."

Schedule of India's tour of Zimbabwe 2026: