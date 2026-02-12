'Thank God We Won Against Nepal': Harry Brook Remains Confident Of England's T20 World Cup Super 8 Qualification Despite Crushing West Indies Defeat

England's T20 World Cup dream took a severe hit after their 30-run defeat against the West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday. England's struggle against spin became quite evident and they once again surrendered to the West Indies spinners as Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase ran through the English batting lineup to notch their second straight win in the tournament.

Harry Brook Confident Of England's Qualification To Super 8

England came to India in the aftermath of a very good record in the T20Is, but they failed to replicate their form in the tournament so far. After dodging a bullet against Nepal, England were expected to come all guns blazing against the West Indies. But the Caribbean came on top and handed England a crushing defeat.

Despite the loss, Harry Brook has remained confident that they will secure a place in the Super 8 stage. The top two from each of the four groups will advance to the knockouts, which will consist of two groups of four teams.

Brook said, "You have to be confident in this game.

"We obviously thank God we won against Nepal the other night, otherwise we'd be in a tricky situation.

"We obviously play Scotland and Italy next. We've just got to go back to do our homework on them and go back to the basics and see how we go."

West Indies Blew Away England In T20 World Cup 2026

England bowled first and the decision appeared to have paid off as they lost four wickets within 77 runs. Archer removed Shai Hope for a duck while Sam Curran removed Tom Banton very early. But Sherfane Rutherford had some other plans. He targeted Will Jacks and took 19 of his first over; he was dropped on 23 and then he went on to launch an onslaught, guiding his team to 196.