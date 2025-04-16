'There Was An Argument...' - Rohit Sharma's Startling Revelation on Disagreement with Gautam Gambhir During Australia Series

India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has revealed that he and head coach Gautam Gambhir had an argument ahead of the fifth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, a game that India lost to be consigned to a 3-1 defeat in the series.

The disagreement centered around Rohit dropping himself from the playing XI and led to an argument with not only Gambhir but also chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Rohit eventually had his way as he wanted to put the team first but it took him some time to convince the two mean that it was the right call to make.

"I spoke to the coach and the selector, who was there on the tour. They kind of agreed — not agreed. There was an argument around it. You try and put the team first, and just look at what the team wants. Sometimes it may work, sometimes it may not," Rohit told Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Rohit's Justification For The Move

He further added that he wanted to bring Shubman Gill back into the playing XI - even if that meant sacrificing his own spot in the team as he had struggled for form during the Test series.

"We wanted Gill to play. He's such a good player. He missed out in the previous Test match… I was like, okay, if I'm not hitting the ball well, it's right now."

The move did not work out in the end but it did show that Rohit meant what he said when he talked about putting the team first.

Team Over Individuals

Rohit spoke about wanting to focus on the team game over anyone's individual scores.

"I wanted the rest of the guys also to think alike — try and put the team first and not worry too much about ‘my runs, my scores’ etc."