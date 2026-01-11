'They Deserve It': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Backed To feature In 2027 ICC ODI World Cup

Legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis opined on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Kallis believes Ro-Ko deserve to feature in the mega event.



Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently playing only in the ODI format, having retired from Test cricket in 2025 and from T20Is in 2024.



While they have showcased fine form throughout the year in ODIs, questions have often arisen about whether the lack of game time will catch up with their ageing bodies and whether their reflexes could slow down with age ahead of the marquee tournament, with both men currently in their late 30s.



When the marquee tournament, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, arrives in 2027, Rohit will already be in his 40s, while Virat will be in his late 30s. '



While speaking to ANI, Jacques Kallis said, “He (Virat Kohli) obviously knows his body when you want to call it quits. Hopefully, he goes out to the bank. He certainly deserves it. Fantastic player (Rohit Sharma) and hopefully he also deserves to go out to the bank.”



The 'Ro-Ko' ended as the top run-getters for India in ODIs last year, with Virat making 651 runs in 13 matches at an average of 65.10, with three centuries and four fifties, a best score of 135, and a SR over 96. On the other hand, Rohit scored 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, with two centuries and four fifties and a best score of 121*.



Kallis is optimistic about the Proteas' chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He hopes the team gets a bit of luck and things fall into place for them. South Africa narrowly missed their hands on the T20 World Cup in 2024 after losing to India in the final.

