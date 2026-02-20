'This Is An Issue Because...': Former India Star Questions Hardik Pandya's Batting Position Ahead Of Super 8s In T20 World Cup 2026

India's opening match in the Super 8 stage at the T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled for February 22, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, against South Africa. Notably, India have remained undefeated in all their group stage clashes so far in the T20 World Cup. Although India faced a few batting struggles in their group stage clashes, the bowling lineups pulled through to propel them as the group stage A leaders.

While India remained unbeaten, Hardik Pandya batted at number 5 in two of the four group-stage matches, which isn't usually the case for the right-handed batsman. Former India star Mohammed Kaif questioned India's decision to play Hardik Pandya at number 5 in a recent video.

Mohammed Kaif On Hardik Pandya's Batting Order In T20 World Cup

In his recent YouTube video, Mohammed Kaif explained that India's heavy left-handed batsman in the top order might become a problem for them as it makes them predictable to their opponents. Additionally, he questioned why Hardik Pandya does not come up high in the batting lineup.

Mohammed Kaif shared, "Why is Hardik Pandya coming at number five? Hardik Pandya does not usually bat at number five. In Delhi, he played at number five against Namibia because there were many left-handers. So, due to the left-right combination, he had to move up the order to balance left and right-handers. This is an issue because with so many left-handers, it becomes a bit easier for the opposition team to plan."

In the same conversation, he also praised Rinku Singh, saying, "I must also praise Rinku. Coming lower down the order, he makes the most of every chance he gets. Even if he faces two or three balls, he manages to hit one or two. These are all crucial moments, where scoring five, six, or ten runs off two or three balls can make a huge difference in the upcoming matches. So I really appreciate Rinku; he is an asset to the team."

Hardik Pandya's Performance So Far In The T20 World Cup