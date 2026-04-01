Three Time World Cup Champion Left Off As Cricket Australia Announces Men's Contract List For 2026-27

Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced its central contract list for the upcoming men's 2026/27 season, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC).



Australia are scheduled to play Bangladesh in a two-Test home series in August, before taking on South Africa, New Zealand and India in a busy period that will decide whether they earn a place in a third straight World Test Championship final.



There were a few surprises among the new contracted list, with Australia making a bulk of changes to the 21-player list ahead of a busy upcoming schedule in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025/27 cycle.



The new list of the men's central contract saw some notable absentees. Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who retired from ODIs and has limited red-ball prospects at age 37, was omitted, while opener Sam Konstas was dropped following a challenging run of form.



Fast bowler Jhye Richardson, returning from injury and recently recalled for Test duty, also missed out on a central contract.



Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins, alongside veteran players Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc, as well as ace performers Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head, were included in the contracted list for the 2026/27 season.



Apart from them, emerging talents Jake Weatherald secured a contract, and pace bowler Brendan Doggett earned his maiden central deal following strong performances.



The 2023 ICC World Test Championship winners currently sit on top of the standings following a 4-1 series defeat of England in the Ashes, and selection chair George Bailey said many of the decisions surrounding contracts were made with the busy upcoming schedule in mind.



"The next 12 months encompass a busy Test schedule across a range of conditions and challenges," Bailey said as quoted by ICC.



"This is reflected in the contract list through a predominance of Test and multi-format players for this cycle.



"Given the upcoming schedule of series, we know we will continue to need and utilise players outside of those contracted.



“This year, perhaps more than ever, it is essential we continue working closely with and collaborating with states to ensure players are developing and ready for International cricket when they get opportunities.”