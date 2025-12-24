Tilak Varma Enters Top Three In ICC T20I Rankings Table; Travis Head & Alex Carey Make Big Gains In Test Rankings

Tilak Varma celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

Tilak Varma, Team India's sensational number three in T20Is, has ascended into the top three of the ICC Men's T20I batters rankings. The young Indian batter put up a solid outing with the bat in the recently concluded five-match series against South Africa at home.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India picked up a significant series victory over the Aiden Markram-led South Africa. Given that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is fast approaching, the 3-1 series victory gives the team a significant boost in the competition.

Tilak Varma Enters Top Three In ICC Men's T20I Batters List

Tilak Varma has ascended to new heights in the ICC Men's T20I batter rankings as he has officially entered the top three on the list. He has dethroned Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka to secure the third position in the rankings.

The left-handed Indian batter has secured 805 points following a thunderous outing in the fifth and final T20I match of the series between India and South Africa. Tilak Varma put up a sensational 73 off 42 to become the top run-getter in the series.

Throughout the series, Tilak Varma picked up 187 runs at a strike rate of 131.69 and an average of 62.33. The left-handed batter's two half-centuries in the series proved he has been in form throughout the bilateral T20Is.

Varun Chakaravarthy, who had claimed the top spot in the ICC men's T20I bowlers' rankings, has solidified his position at the top with 804 points.

The Indian spinner is far away from the number two bowler, Jacob Duffy, who is currently at 699.

Travis Head & Alex Carey Also Register Significant Jumps in Test Rankings

The ICC Men's Test rankings have also had some significant changes, with two Australian cricketers taking a big leap in the standings.

Following a clinical performance in the Ashes 2025 series so far, Travis Head made it to the top five, while Alex Carey has stepped into the top ten.