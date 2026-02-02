Updated 2 February 2026 at 14:20 IST
Tilak Varma Set For Comeback As BCCI Announces India 'A' Squad For Upcoming T20 World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures
BCCI named India A squad for T20 World Cup 2026 warm-ups, led by Ayush Badoni. Tilak Varma returns for one game before joining the main squad. India A will face the USA and Namibia in two matches.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India 'A' squad for the upcoming warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The India A side would feature in two games, with swashbuckling batter Tilak Varma set to make a comeback.
Tilak Varma had suffered an abdominal issue in Rajkot and underwent surgery. He had resumed physical training at the BCCI CoE and had been gearing up to be World Cup-ready.
The Indian batter had to miss out on the entire New Zealand T20Is. He was initially ruled out for the first three matches.
Tilak Varma Set To Return As BCCI Announces India A Squad
Tilak Varma is all set for a comeback and has been announced as part of India A for the upcoming warm-up fixtures. Notably, Tilak would feature in just one warm-up match before joining the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.
Ayush Badoni would lead the charge for India, while stars like Priyansh Arya, Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam have also been named for the pre-tournament warm-ups. N Jagadeesan and Urvil Patel have been named as the wicketkeeper-batter options for the side.
India A Squad for Warm-Up Fixtures: Ayush Badoni (Captain), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Narayan Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (wicketkeeper), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav.
Warm-Up Matches Set To Happen Across India Before T20 World Cup
The T20 World Cup kicks off with a traditional pre-tournament warm-up, with all teams engaging in some pre-tournament action to finalise their strategy for the marquee event.
The India A side will engage in two warm-up fixtures and will face two of the participating teams in the tournament. They will face Group A teams, the USA and Namibia, before the T20 World Cup kicks off in full swing.
India A will first face the USA at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Tilak Varma would be in action in that fixture. The action then moves to Bengaluru, where they will face Namibia at the BCCI Centre of Excellence on Friday.
