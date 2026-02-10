Republic World
  • Tim Seifert and Finn Allen Annihilate UAE In Chennai, New Zealand Break Record For Highest Opening Partnership In T20 World Cup

Updated 10 February 2026 at 18:34 IST

The Seifert-Allen duo smashed 172 runs for their side against the UAE, and recorded the highest partnership in the history of the T20 World Cup

Tiasha Sarkar
New Zealand's Tim Seifert and Finn Allen
New Zealand's Tim Seifert and Finn Allen | Image: AP

New Zealand faced the UAE for their group stage match in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While the Kiwis won by 10 wickets against the UAE, New Zealand's Tim Seifert and Finn Allen set a new record in the history of the T20 World Cup.

The Seifert-Allen duo smashed 175 runs for their side and recorded the highest partnership in the history of the T20 World Cup, surpassing the previous record set by England’s Alex Hales and Jos Buttler of 170 runs against India. 
 

