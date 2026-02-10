Updated 10 February 2026 at 18:34 IST
Tim Seifert and Finn Allen Annihilate UAE In Chennai, New Zealand Break Record For Highest Opening Partnership In T20 World Cup
The Seifert-Allen duo smashed 172 runs for their side against the UAE, and recorded the highest partnership in the history of the T20 World Cup
New Zealand's Tim Seifert and Finn Allen | Image: AP
New Zealand faced the UAE for their group stage match in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While the Kiwis won by 10 wickets against the UAE, New Zealand's Tim Seifert and Finn Allen set a new record in the history of the T20 World Cup.
The Seifert-Allen duo smashed 175 runs for their side and recorded the highest partnership in the history of the T20 World Cup, surpassing the previous record set by England’s Alex Hales and Jos Buttler of 170 runs against India.
(more to come…)
Published On: 10 February 2026 at 18:32 IST