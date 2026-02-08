US Ambassador Sergio Gor Thanks ICC Chairman Jay Shah After Attending India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match In Mumbai

US Ambassador Sergio Gor thanked the International Cricket Council (ICC) and its chairman Jay Shah "for an incredible evening of Cricket" after he attended the India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Sergio Gor also noted that cricket has a bright future in the United States of America, including at the 2028 Olympics.



On X, Ambassador Gor said, "Thank you @ICC and @JayShah for an incredible evening of Cricket at the #T20WorldCup! I predict Cricket has a very bright future ahead in the United States, including at the upcoming Olympics."



Sergio Gor met with ICC Chairman Jay Shah during the match and discussed the rapid growth of cricket in the United States. In another post on X, the US Ambassador described his meeting with Jay Shah, highlighting the key factors driving cricket's expansion in the US: "We discussed the exponential growth of cricket in the United States with our world-class infrastructure, star talent, and incredible fans," he said.





After the India vs USA match, the US Ambassador also posted a photo with the United States cricket team and Jay Shah. He wrote, “Proud of our American Cricket team! An incredibly exciting game tonight in Mumbai.”



Notably, Sergio Gor also met the Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani on the sidelines during the T20 World Cup match between India and the USA on Saturday.



Coming to the match, India registered their first victory of the tournament as Suryakumar Yadav and co. defeated Monank Patel's USA by 29 runs.



After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue scored 161/9 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 84 off 49 deliveries, with 10 fours and four sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (20 off 16 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (25 off 16 balls, with three fours and one six) also chipped in with the bat.



For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/29) and Harmeet Singh (2/26) were among the wicket-takers.



In response, the USA were restricted to 132/8 as they lost the match by 29 runs. Milind Kumar (34 off 34 balls, with four boundaries), Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37 off 31 balls, with two sixes and one four) and Shubham Ranjane (37 off 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played fighting knocks for their side.

Advertisement