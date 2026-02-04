USA Star Picks Up Abhishek Sharma As India's Key Player Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Encounter

Ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against India on February 7, USA cricketer Milind Kumar acknowledged the potential of Abhishek Sharma and said he will be the "key player" to watch



The 25-year-old Abhishek, currently the World No. 1 T20I batter, has scored 1297 runs in 38 matches with two centuries and eight half-centuries.



In the recently concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home, Abhishek was the third-highest run-getter with 182, backed by two half-centuries



Speaking to ANI, Milind Kumar said, "Abhishek Sharma will be the key player, and he can turn the match alone."



Milind Kumar was also part of the USA's squad for the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. However, he could not get a chance.



Before moving to the USA, Milind represented Delhi and Sikkim in the Indian domestic cricket tournament, Ranji Trophy. The cricketer was also part of the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but didn't get a chance to play the match.



Milind, the leading run-getter in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season, was part of the Delhi side in the 2014 IPL and joined RCB in the 2019 season. He announced his retirement from Indian cricket in 2021 and signed with Minor League Cricket in the USA.