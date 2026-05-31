Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Batter To Win Orange Cap In IPL History

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the youngest-ever player to claim the Orange Cap in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, following the early dismissals of Gujarat Titans (GT) openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan in the final against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on Sunday.



At just 15 years and 65 days old, Sooryavanshi set a new IPL record as the youngest Orange Cap winner. The previous record was held by Gujarat Titans opener Sudharsan, who won it at 23 years and 231 days in 2025, while Shubman Gill had set the record in 2023 at 23 years and 263 days.



Across 16 matches, the Bihar-born teenager enjoyed a remarkable season, amassing 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.31. The youngster also smashed 72 sixes during the IPL 2026, surpassing Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 59 sixes in a single IPL season.



The IPL Governing Council is expected to officially confirm the accolade after the final between the defending champions RCB and Gujarat at the Narendra Modi Stadium today.

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With the Rajasthan Royals (RR) eliminated from the tournament after their defeat to the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 at New Chandigarh, Sooryavanshi finished the season with a commanding lead.



Shubman Gill, who scored a century in the chase against Gujarat, failed to overtake the teen sensation after he was dismissed for just 10 runs in the grand finale against RCB.

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Sai Sudharsan, last year's Orange Cap winner, was also in contention but was dismissed on 12 runs. With both GT openers getting out, no player could surpass Sooryavanshi. Even Virat Kohli, placed fifth with 600 runs, could not bridge the gap, needing an improbable 177 runs in the final to catch up.



The Rajasthan Royals prodigy enjoyed an extraordinary season, amassing 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.31, including 72 sixes, surpassing Chris Gayle's previous record of 59 sixes in a single IPL season.



Sooryavanshi narrowly missed matching Virat Kohli's tally of four centuries in a season, having been dismissed in the nineties three times--93 against Lucknow Super Giants, 97 in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and 96 in Qualifier 2 versus Gujarat Titans--besides his century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.



Sooryavanshi also reached the milestone of 1,000 IPL runs in record time, taking just 440 balls, surpassing West Indies legend Andre Russell. In terms of innings, he became the second fastest, achieving it in 23 innings, with Shaun Marsh holding the record at 21 innings.