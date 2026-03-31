Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ready For India Debut? Ex-Cricketer's Huge Appeal After RR Beat CSK in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was unstoppable in Guwahati as he powered Rajasthan to a win over Chennai with a breathtaking 52 off 17 balls. Sooryavanshi made the game one-sided at the Baraspara stadium as his 17-ball stay featured five sixes and four fours. He eventually perished trying to smack one over covers.

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He was caught in the deep. While everybody is praising the teenager for his brilliance, former India cricketer Piyush Chawla reckoned he should be fast-tracked into the national scheme of things quickly. Chawla made a valid point where he felt there is no point holding him back if he can play serious fast-bowling well.

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‘Love to see him getting fast-tracked’

"That's the beauty of the IPL. At the age of 15, he is facing world-class bowlers. When he goes to the international level, he won't be a stranger. It's not that he has not faced 140kph-plus bowler. He has already smashed them. If he plays like that, would love to see him getting fast-tracked. Over the last, in U19, domestic, India A, whatever has played, he has scored some big hundreds. That's really good," he said on ESPNCricinfo.

"I think definitely in T20 format, if he has a very good IPL and if he shows that he has the ability to keep himself extremely calm under pressure. But, our Indian team is a world champion team, so to replace somebody is that side is not easy. There are a few players ahead of him at the moment. You tend to pick and build your team for the next ICC competitions," he added.

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