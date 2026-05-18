Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Biggest Weakness is Slower Balls? RR Coach Responds as IPL 2026 Playoff Race Heats up

IPL 2026: Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has lit up IPL like never-before with his aggressive strokeplay. From smashing the second-fastest century to becoming the talk of the town, Sooryavanshi has proved that he is special. Despite exceeding expectations, he has faced criticism over his technique to cope with the slower ball. Rajasthan's batting coach Vikram Rathour has dismissed all concerns claiming that everyone has some weakness.

‘Nobody is perfect in this world’

“Nobody is perfect in this world,” he said, adding, “Everyone will have some weakness. I do not think Vaibhav has a weakness against slower balls. On such a wicket where the ball is gripping, a change of pace is good against any batter, not just Vaibhav,” RR batting coach Vikram Rathour said.

“Enough has been said about his ability, and he provided us with a great start. I hope he converts one of these innings and goes deep. It is not too far with the way he is batting," he added.

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The 15-year-old has already amassed 486 runs in 12 innings at an average of 40.50 and a striking rate of 234.78, including a century and two fifties, making him RR’s leading run-scorer this season.

How DC Edged The Royals

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul top-scored with a composed 56 off 42 balls as Delhi Capitals sealed a thrilling five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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The win was built on Mitchell Starc's devastating four-wicket burst in the death overs that had earlier pegged back a marauding RR to 193/8.