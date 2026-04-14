Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Debut Soon? BCCI Shortlists RR Star For Ireland T20Is: REPORT

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could soon become the youngest-ever to represent the country as an Indian Express report claims that the RR star has been shortlisted for the T20Is versus Ireland. If the swashbuckling southpaw goes on to make his India debut in June in Ireland, he would edge legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the youngest-ever to play for India. For the unversed, Tendulkar made his debut at the age of 16.

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Sooryavanshi's India Debut Soon?

“He is in contention for the Ireland tour and the selectors have shortlisted his name along with those of many other players,” a BCCI source told the leading publication.

The move clearly shows the intent of the selectors to fast-track the teen sensation as quickly as possible. In case he makes his debut, it would be a great opportunity for him to stamp his authority and become a regular in the shortest format. The report also claims that based on his performance, he could also be picked for the subsequent tour of Zimbabwe, where the Men in Blue are set to play three matches between July 23 and 26.

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From hitting Jasprit Bumrah for sixes to winning games on his own for the Rajasthan franchise, Sooryavanshi has certainly been ticking the right boxes in the ongoing season of the IPL.

Ticking The Right Boxes

In fact, former BCCI treasurer and current IPL chairman Arun Dhumal also seems to be impressed by the 15-year-old.

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“What an amazing batting display by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi this IPL 2026 season. This prodigy certainly deserves to debut for Team India as the youngest, given his performances. It’s rare to find someone so talented at such a young age. He certainly deserves his name to be recorded as India’s youngest debutant,” Dhumal wrote on X.