Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins All Praise After Maverick 29-Ball 97 vs SRH, Ashwin Says: 'Sachin Tendulkar to Chris Gayle, Everyone is...'

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made it a night to remember for him as he hit a blistering 29-ball 97 against Hyderabad in a knockout game. Sooryavanshi seemed possessed as he hit sixes at will and nearly notched up the fastest century in the history of the league. The teen sensation almost broke Chris Gayle's long-standing feat.

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Following his blistering knock, he received praise from all quarters. Even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Gayle himself reacted on Sooryavanshi's maverick knock. And that is exactly what former India cricketer R. Ashwin pointed when he lavished praise on the RR opener. Ashwin claimed that he was blessed to be watching Sooryavanshi play and regretted missing out on watching Tendulkar play in his early years.

‘Tendulkar to Gayle, everyone is tweeting about him’

"Honestly, what an extraordinary player Vaibhav Suryavanshi is. I never watched Sachin Tendulkar play in his early days, but I’ve heard about his journey. And now, I feel like I’m witnessing Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s journey unfold just like Sachin Tendulkar’s. Honestly, it’s unbelievable that at just fifteen years old he broke the record of a player like Chris Gayle. The bigger the match, the better Vaibhav Surya Banshi plays. Everyone remembers the Under-19 World Cup match against England when people were saying the game would be very tough, but Vaibhav Surya finished the match almost single-handedly, smashing 175 runs on his own. And today as well, Vaibhav Surya Banshi did the exact same thing. Truly, what an extraordinary player! From Sachin Tendulkar to Chris Gayle, everyone is tweeting about him today. That itself proves how great a player he is. In one word, he is a genius," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

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