Veteran Cricketer Calls For Inclusion of Axar Patel After India's Disastrous Start in T20 World Cup Super 8

Former cricketer Parthiv Patel has called on the Indian team management to bring back all-rounder Axar Patel into the playing fold after India’s disappointing start to the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. India suffered a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad, leaving their semifinal qualification hopes hanging in the balance.

The loss sparked criticism of the team management’s decision to leave out Axar Patel, despite his strong performances earlier in the tournament. Axar is the team's vice-captain and has picked up six wickets in the marquee tournament so far.

India's T20 World Cup semifinal qualification now hangs in the balance. Following India's humiliating defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad, the team's net run rate took a severe dip, positioning them third in the Super 8 group standings.

Parthiv Patel Advocates for Axar Patel's Return to the Playing Fold

With India's qualification now uncertain, Parthiv Patel has called for the reinstatement of Axar Patel to the Indian Playing XI ahead of their all-important Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe. The veteran further stated that Axar has delivered clinical knocks for the team in the past.

"I would like to see Axar Patel coming back into the team. He has played crucial knocks in the past. Yes, match-ups come into play, but I would definitely bring Axar Patel in," Parthiv Patel said on JioStar.

Parthiv Also Reckons Sanju Samson's Inclusion In India's Playing Squad

Parthiv Patel also opined on Sanju Samson's position, saying that India may genuinely consider bringing him into the playing fold as well. Given the team's blatant problem of left-handed openers miserably failing against off-spin bowlers, the management might give Samson a chance to perform.

"There is also the question of Sanju Samson. There could even be a homecoming for him in Chennai now. It is something India would definitely be considering, especially given the glaring problem Indian left-handers are facing against off-spinners," the former Indian cricketer added.