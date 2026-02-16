'Victories So Far Will Count For Nothing If ...': Zimbabwe Skipper Sikandar Raza Is Cautious Ahead Of T20 World Cup Tie Against Ireland

After pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the ongoing T20 World Cup by beating Australia, Sikandar Raza urged that Zimbabwe's recent victories will mean nothing if they slip up now.



Raza stressed that every upcoming game, especially the next against Ireland, is a must-win for their Super 8. Raza spoke to reporters on the eve of his side's final group-stage match against Ireland.



"I think we never left Earth anyway. We know this is just part of the journey and the goals that we set. Those victories we have had so far will count for nothing if there is a slip-up now," Raza said.



Zimbabwe enter their next game with momentum, having won two of their two group-stage matches, including a win over Australia. They will face Ireland on Tuesday and play their final group-stage match against Sri Lanka on Thursday.



Raza stressed that these combinations in the Zimbabwe squad took 'a long time' and they've been on this journey for the last 18 months, trying different combinations.