'Virat Bhai Has Left Nothing to Prove': RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lavishes Ultimate Praise For Kohli

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli was unstoppable on Wednesday night in Raipur as he hit an unbeaten century to take his side over the line against Kolkata. Kohli remained unbeaten on 105* off 60 balls as RCB won the game to go top of the points table. Following the game, RCB captain Rajat Patidar lavished praise on Kohli.

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'Virat bhai has nothing left to prove'

"Virat bhai has nothing left to prove, but once again he showed why he is called the chase master. Virat bhai hadn’t scored runs in the last couple of matches, but we were confident that whenever he doesn’t score runs, he works even harder and keeps proving why he is the best. And today he proved it again. Having Virat bhai in our team gives us extra confidence, and just having him there boosts our belief," he said at the post-match presentation.

"I think it's a great one. I think, I don't know words, but I think he's used to doing great things," he concluded.

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After Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s fluent 71 and Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 49 powered Kolkata Knight Riders to 192/4, Kohli brought out a glorious, unbeaten century laced with 11 fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 175 – his ninth IPL ton and 10th overall in T20s, as RCB completed the chase with five balls to spare.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 192/4 in 20 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 71, Rinku Singh 49 not out; Josh Hazlewood 1-35, Rasikh Salam 1-35) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru 194/4 in 19.1 overs (Virat Kohli 105 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 39; Kartik Tyagi 3-32, Sunil Narine 1-31) by six wickets.