Virat Kohli Brings Out Array Of Shots In Nets Ahead Of RCB vs GT Clash At Chinnaswamy Stadium

IPL 2026: Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli looked in sublime touch during the nets session ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday in Bengaluru.

Classic looking drives, slog sweeps, lofted hits, all of these came out in their full glory as Virat's willow middled every ball really well, producing a sweet 'thud' sound that would serve as music to the ears of his fans and the 'King Kohli' himself, who is aiming to take on the bowlers from ball one this season, with the pressure of lifting the trophy finally off his shoulders.

Ahead of the match, Virat is just 92 runs away from becoming the first batter to reach 9,000 IPL runs. In 273 matches and 265 innings, he has made 8,908 runs at an average of 39.76, with a strike rate of 133.83, including eight centuries and 65 fifties.

In six innings this season, Virat has scored 247 runs at an average of 49.40 and a strike rate of 157.32, with two fifties and is the fourth-highest run-getter so far, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hitter Abhishek Sharma (323 runs) holding the Orange Cap for most runs.

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Virat will have to produce a magical knock against GT to take back the prestigious cap from the Indian youngster.

Virat has a fine record against GT, having made 351 runs in six innings at an average of 87.75 and a strike rate of 143.26, including a century, three fifties and a best score of 101*.