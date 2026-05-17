Virat Kohli Equals Alex Hales For Most 50-plus Partnerships In Men's T20s

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India's iconic batter Virat Kohli has once again underlined his consistency in T20 cricket by drawing level with Alex Hales for the most 50-plus partnerships in Men's T20S history. Both batters now sit at the top with 210 fifty-plus stands in the shortest format.



Kohli achieved this feat during RCB's clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday afternoon in Dharamshala at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.



He stitched a brilliant 76 runs off 41 balls stand with Devdutt Padikkal for the second wicket during the clash. This elite list also features T20 giants, David Warner (200), Babar Azam (196), and Chris Gayle (191).



This fifty-plus stand with Padikkal marked the duo's sixth 50+ partnership of the season, as Virat Kohli once again etched his name into IPL partnership history. After rewriting records alongside AB de Villiers in 2016, Kohli has recreated the magic a decade later with a new partner at the crease.



Their six 50-plus stands in just nine innings is the joint second-highest tally ever by a non-opening pair in a single IPL season. Kohli-de Villiers duo of 2016 sits above them with seven such partnerships in 13 innings. The list also includes legendary combinations of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Michael Hussey and Suresh Raina in 2013, along with the Mumbai Indians (MI) star pair of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in 2025.

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