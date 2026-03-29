'Virat Kohli Is Our Number One Chase Master': RCB Star's Dominant Show Against SRH In IPL 2026 Opener Earns Huge Admiration

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar praised Virat Kohli as the team's top "chasemaster".



Patidar said he has always admired Kohli's batting and enjoys watching him from the dugout, highlighting his shot selection and ability to read match situations as especially impressive.



Kohli played a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 69 off 38 deliveries, including five fours and as many sixes against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), that helped the defending champions chase down the fastest 200-plus runs in the history of IPL. Bengaluru chase down the 202-run target in just 15.4 overs in the IPL 2026 opener.



"Virat Kohli is our number one chase master, as we know. I always admired his batting, and to watch his batting from the dugout, the way he played, the way he played his shots, the way he assessed the situation, I think that was really good to see always," Patidar told the reporters.