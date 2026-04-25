Virat Kohli Rewrites IPL Records, RCB Star Registers Elusive Milestone With Batting Brilliance Against GT

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sealed a convincing five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 24.

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Virat Kohli Misses Century By Just 19 Runs

Virat Kohli was named Player of the Match following a batting masterclass in the second innings. Once again, Kohli proved why he is called the Chase Master. The talismanic batter played a brilliant knock of 81 runs from 44 balls at a strike rate of 184.09.

The 37-year-old struck eight fours and four sixes during his stay at the crease. His innings ended on the fourth delivery of the 14th over, falling just 19 runs short of a century.

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Virat Kohli Etches Name In IPL Record Books

With this performance, Kohli etched his name in the IPL record books by becoming the first batter to hit 800 fours in the tournament. He now has 807 boundaries in 274 IPL games, the most by any player. Shikhar Dhawan follows in second place with 768 fours.

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Kohli also achieved another landmark, becoming only the third batter to smash 300-plus sixes in IPL history. Chris Gayle (357 sixes) and Rohit Sharma (310 sixes) are the only others to have reached this milestone.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players across formats, Kohli has been an RCB loyalist since the inception of the IPL. He remains the only player to represent a single franchise throughout the league’s history.

Across 274 matches and 266 innings, Kohli has amassed 8,989 runs at a strike rate of 133.76 and an average of 39.95. His tally includes eight centuries and 66 fifties.

Currently, RCB sit in second place on the IPL 2026 standings with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.101. The Bengaluru-based franchise has played seven matches, winning five and losing two.