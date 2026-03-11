Virat Kohli's RCB vs MS Dhoni's CSK Opener on Cards For IPL 2026: REPORT

IPL 2026: Now that the T20 World Cup is over, the focus shifts to the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Over the past week, there has been much speculation over the schedule and the fixtures. While it may not be official, but a report on Cricbuzz claims that Royal Challengers Bengaluru is likely to take on familiar foes in Chennai Super Kings on the opening night on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. And on the second night, Punjab Kings is likely to take on Gujarat Titans.

Kohli vs Dhoni

If CSK is taking on RCB on the opening night, it would be a big occasion for fans as these are two of the most-loved franchises in the history of the league. Also, what would be exciting for fans is the face-off between two of India's biggest cricketing legends - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. It is understood that RCB-CSK beckons because it promises to be the most marketable fixture possible on the very first night. A fixture like this can give the tournament the right kind of eyeballs and that aspect is also being considered. Fans would certainly fill up the stadium to watch their heroes go head to head against each other.

Captain's Meet Beckons

As per the Cricbuzz report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the franchises that the annual meeting with captains and coaches will be held in Mumbai on March 25. It is speculated that new changes would be discussed during the meeting. But before that happens, there will be a captains photoshoot on March 15 in New Delhi.