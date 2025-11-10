'Virat Kohli Started Crying': Women's ODI World Cup Winner Reveals Her Emotions Of Seeing RCB Lift Their Maiden IPL Trophy

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are synonymous with each other. Eighteen years, one franchise, and innumerable iconic moments and knocks, this suffices the iconic partnership that Virat Kohli and RCB have had for close to two decades now. Kohli has completed white-ball cricket after his IPL win earlier this year.

The former India skipper has won the U-19 World Cup (2008), the ODI World Cup (2011), the T20 World Cup (2024), the Champions Trophy (2013 and 2025), and the Indian Premier League (2025). Kohli had also led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the 2016 IPL finals.

Sneh Rana Admits Being Emotional Seeing Virat Kohli Lift The IPL Trophy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings by six runs as they ended their 17-year-old drought to lift the Indian Premier League title for the first time. Virat Kohli's reaction to the win went viral on social media pretty quickly. As RCB won their maiden trophy, Virat Kohli broke down in tears, which showcased his dedication and loyalty towards the club.

Women's ODI World Cup winner Sneh Rana took the centre stage as she shared her emotions of seeing Virat Kohli lift the IPL title for the very first time.

"I also got goosebumps and I was emotional. Virat Kohli is that player who has set a very big example for everyone. Not just for Indians but all over the world. He was working hard for a long time. The loyalty that he has shown for RCB, 17 years is a long time, and when that final over was going on, he started crying. It was seen how full he was and the hunger he had to lift that trophy, and the hard work of so many years paid off. It was seen in the emotions," said the ODI World Cup winner while speaking to Filmygyaan.

