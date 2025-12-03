Republic World
  • Virat 'Kohlifies' Raipur, 'King's March' Continues As Ex-India Skipper Brings Up 53rd ODI Ton In The Second IND vs SA ODI

Updated 3 December 2025 at 16:22 IST

Virat 'Kohlifies' Raipur, 'King's March' Continues As Ex-India Skipper Brings Up 53rd ODI Ton In The Second IND vs SA ODI

Jishu Bhattacharya
Virat Kohli celebrates his century
Virat Kohli celebrates his century | Image: AP

IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli has scored his second consecutive ODI hundred of the series. The ex-India skipper scored his 53rd ODI and 84th international hundred in 90 deliveries

(This is a breaking story. More to follow…)

Published On: 3 December 2025 at 16:22 IST