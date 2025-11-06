Washington Sundar Inspires India To Seal Commanding 48-Run Win Over Australia In Queensland, Men In Blue Take 2-1 Lead In T20I Series

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India sealed a commanding 48-run win over Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the fourth T20I match at the Carrara Oval in Queensland, on Thursday, November 6.

With the win, India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series against Australia.

Axar Patel was named the 'Player of the Match' following his all-round brilliance. Patel stayed unbeaten on the crease in the first innings, scoring 21 runs from 11 balls. Later in the second innings, Axar picked up two wickets in his four-over spell.

Axar Patel's Blitz Knock Propels India To 167/8

Earlier in the first innings, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against India.

Abhishek Sharma (28 runs from 21 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) and Shubman Gill (46 runs from 39 balls, 4 fours and 1 six) cemented a 56-run opening partnership, giving India a kickstart in the game. However, they lost the moment later after the middle order failed to shine.

Shivam Dube (22 runs from 18 balls, 1 four and 1 six) and Suryakumar Yadav (20 runs from 10 balls, 2 sixes) also played a crucial knock in the first inning. However, Tilak Varma (5 runs from 6 balls), Jitesh Sharma (3 runs from 4 balls), and Washington Sundar (12 runs from 7 balls) failed to shine in the match, or else the score could have gone up for the Men in Blue.

In the end, Axar Patel (21* runs from 11 balls, 1 four and 1 six) and Varun Chakaravarthy (1 run from 1 ball) stayed unbeaten on the crease and powered India to 167/8 in the first innings.

Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa led the Australian bowling attack with three-wicket hauls in their respective spells. Xavier Bartlett and Marcus Stoinis also picked up one wicket each in the first innings.

Axar Patel, Washington Sundar's Fiery Spells Restrict Australia To 119

During the run chase, Mitchell Marsh (30 runs from 24 balls, 4 fours) and Matthew Short (25 runs from 19 balls, 2 fours and 2 sixes) gave Australia an average start to the second innings after a 37-run partnership.

The Australian batting lineup failed to perform against the Indian bowling attack. The Australian batters struggled to solidify a crucial partnership after the Indian bowlers picked up wickets at crucial moments.

The tailenders of the Australian batting displayed a sluggish performance in the match. Marsh was the highest run-scorer among his teammates.