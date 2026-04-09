WATCH | Axar Patel PACIFIES David Miller After DC's 1-Run Heartbreak vs GT in IPL 2026 Match

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: It was heartbreak for David Miller and the Capitals as they fell short by a solitary run against Gujarat. Miller's breathtaking 41 off 20 balls went in vain as the Capitals could not go over the line at home on Wednesday.

After the heartbreaking loss, Miller was upset and understandably so and that is when captain Axar Patel came in and consoled the South African great. Here is the clip where you can see Patel put an arm around Miller after the game was over and the customary handshakes were going on.

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Not just Patel, even the Titans players lauded Miller's fight after the game in a heartwarming gesture.

After the loss, DC captain reckoned that they could have been smarter in the chase. He also pointed out the timing of the wickets and claimed that did not help.

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“Both teams played very good cricket. In such close games, you can point out many things. But I think during the chase, we could have been smarter. The timing of those wickets was crucial — had that not happened, we could have finished it earlier,” he said.

Miller can surely feel proud about his effort and his knock would also make him confident going ahead in the tournament.

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