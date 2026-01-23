WATCH | BCCI President Mithun Manhas Ducks Pertinent Question on Bangladesh's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hours after the Bangladesh government made it clear that they will boycott the marquee event set to be held in India, the Board of Control of Cricket in India President Mithun Manhas was asked to give his two cents on the issue. He was gheraoed by journalists outside the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur. Knowing very well that it may not be the right time to respond, Manhas smartly avoided giving his opinion on the issue.

WATCH VIDEO

He replied with a smile, "I have come here for the second T20I match in Raipur."

Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board had requested the International Cricket Council to swap their group with Ireland, so that they would avoid stepping on Indian soil. They cited ‘security concerns’ as the reason for their demand. The apex cricketing body did not budge under the pressure and stood firm rejecting their request.

Advertisement

Late on Thursday evening, a day after ICC extended the ultimatum, Asif Nazrul, adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh stated that they won't travel to India and it is the government's decision not to play in India due to security concerns.

Nazrul said that there is no opportunity to reverse the decision to travel to India to participate in the T20 World Cup. He mentioned that the ICC and the Indian government failed to convince them on security concerns in India.

Advertisement

Can BCB Convince ICC?

As per the current schedule, the Bangladesh side were slated to face two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 7.