WATCH | BCCI's Rajeev Shukla on Pakistan Boycotting T20 WC Game vs India: 'Whatever ICC Says, we Will...'

Rajeev Shukla, the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has spoken out on Pakistan boycotting the group-stage match against India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The BCCI VP straightforwardly said that the Indian cricket board has no say on the matter.

VP Shukla added that the ICC would decide on the situation and the BCCI would follow whatever decision the higher council makes.

“BCCI has nothing to say on this. ICC has to decide on this, and whatever ICC says, we will go according to that decision,” Rajeev Shukla said.

More to follow…