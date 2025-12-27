WATCH: Ben Stokes And Joe Root Thank Barmy Army, Applaud English Supporters After Defeating Australia In Boxing Day Test

Australia vs England: Ben Stokes-led England sealed a landmark four-wicket victory over Steve Smith's Australia in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Saturday, December 27.

England fast bowler Josh Tongue was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stunning performance in Melbourne. Tongue claimed seven wickets in the fourth Test match of the series.

Even though Australia have retained the Ashes 2025-26, England's win in Melbourne have saved them from the embarrassment of getting whitewashed. Currently, Australia lead 3-1 in the five-match Test series.

Ben Stokes, Joe Root Thank English Fans For Showing Support

England Cricket shared a heartwarming video on their official Instagram handle, where Joe Root and Ben Stokes heaped praise on the English fans.

They have shared a video where it is seen that Joe Root is thanking the English fans who have come to support the Three Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In another video, England skipper Ben Stokes accepted that the first three matches of the series didn't go their way.

The one thing about the fans, the support that we get, not only from the Barmy Army but everyone else who comes out and watches, is that the first three games haven't gone the way that we wanted and then we do get a result go our way, but I don't feel like there was any difference in terms of the end of the game...,' Stokes said.

Stokes heaped praise on the fans and thanked them for sticking by the Three Lions at their lowest.

"Regardless of how things are going, through thick and thin as you say, they will be with us, but today I know as much as it means to us as players, I know how much it's going to mean to all the travelling fans that we've had coming to watch England win an iconic test match, a Boxing Day test match at Melbourne is a big sporting event on the calendar," he added.

England Clinch Historic Win Over Australia In Melbourne