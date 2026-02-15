WATCH | Harmanpreet Kaur Pulls Off Spectacular Diving Catch to Dismiss Ellyse Perry in 1st W-T20I vs Australia

Team India Women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Ellyse Perry, keeping the Women in Blue's momentum rolling in the first innings.

India Women came in full guns blazing with the ball against Australia Women at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). A solid bowling output from the Women in Blue helped them remain consistent in the first innings.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur continued the push with a peach of a catch, bringing down the dominant Ellyse Perry during the first women's T20I.

Spectacular Diving Catch by Harmanpreet Kaur Floors Ellyse Perry in 1st W-T20I

In the second delivery of the eighth over, Arundhati Reddy tossed the ball full outside off, with Ellyse Perry attempting to loft it over mid-off. But Perry mistimed the shot, and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur charged back and covered a lot of ground to complete an excellent diving catch.

It was a tough catch for Harmanpreet Kaur as she dove sideways to complete the catch before falling on the field of play.

The Indian women's skipper's brilliant catch helped Arundhati Reddy secure her second wicket during the first innings. The Women in Blue bagged three timely wickets, seizing the momentum during a crucial play.

India Bowl Out Australia, Hosts Score 133 At The SCG

After India Women elected to field first, the bowlers went all-out with the ball to rattle the Australian top-order. Openers Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll were brought down early on, scoring five and 18 runs respectively.

Phoebe Litchfield tried to attack, scoring 26 off 19 and picking up five boundaries. The dominant Ellyse Perry was also halted early on after she put up just 20 runs.

India's bowling brilliance continued against the Aussie tyrants, with Ash Gardner scoring just four. Georgia Wareham put up a fighting 30.

Everything went downhill in the ultimate moments of the first innings, with skipper Sophie Molineux remaining unbeaten at six. The Aussie scored 133 before being bowled out in the 18th over.