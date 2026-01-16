WATCH | India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain, Attends Bhasma Aarti Ritual

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. The Men in Blue are in Madhya Pradesh for the series-decider ODI match, with Indore playing host for the much-anticipated clash.

The Shubman Gill-led Indian cricket team suffered a significant seven-wicket defeat at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Despite KL Rahul's dominant display, India settled for a low-par score. The New Zealand Blackcaps chased down the target with ease and levelled the series 1-1.

Gautam Gambhir Visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

Gautam Gambhir visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain as Team India arrived in Madhya Pradesh for the last match of the ODI series.

The former Indian cricketer offered prayers at one of India's most auspicious temples. The Indian head coach also witnessed the bhasma aarti, a renowned ritual that takes place at one of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples. Gambhir embraced the spirituality of the temple as the auspicious tradition took place inside the sanctum sanctorum.

The India head coach visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of the India vs New Zealand series-decider clash. With the series now levelled at 1-1, the Men in Blue will look to close out the 50-over action with a series victory. The Blackcaps, on the other hand, are looking to spoil their momentum.

India & New Zealand All Set For Action In Series-Decider ODI

Team India opened the One-Day series with a splendid victory in Vadodara. A masterful knock from Virat Kohli and a rescue effort from KL Rahul and Harshit Rana helped India chase down the target. The Men in Blue opened with a 1-0 series lead before the tables turned in Rajkot.

At the Niranjan Shah Stadium, New Zealand gained significant momentum with their all-around brilliance, securing a victory in Rajkot. A seven-wicket victory levelled the series at 1-1, adding extra spice as the series heads to the third and last match.