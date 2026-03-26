WATCH | MS Dhoni in New Role For CSK? Viral Video Hints he May Not Keep Wickets in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni keep wickets or will he not do that. speculations over this is rife among fans ahead of the brand new season. With less than a week to go for the start of the new season, it seems Dhoni may hand over the gloves to someone else. On Wednesday, Dhoni was spotted training wicketkeeper Urvil Patel. Dhoni was passing golden tips to the young cricketer. The clip obviously won hearts but fans are now speculating that he may not keep wickets in the new season. While nothing can be confirmed as of now, here is the viral clip.

WATCH VIDEO

ALSO READ: Punjab Kings Head Coach Ricky Ponting Performs Puja Ahead Of IPL 2026

For a wicketkeeper, the moment sideways is important and that is exactly what Dhoni seems to be explaining him. Dhoni can also be seen giving him tips on how to gather the ball to save time and be most affective. It would now be interesting to see if Dhoni is going to play as a pure batter or keep wickets as well. Dhoni behind the stumps is irreplaceable given his experience and understanding of match situations. The veteran literally controls the game from behind the stumps.

It is no secret that Dhoni has been struggling with his knee and that is one reason why he may opt to play as a batter in 2026 and not keep wickets. That way, Dhoni can ensure he plays more games for CSK this season.

Advertisement

CSK vs RR

In what promises to be a cracker for obvious reasons, Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in their season opener on March 30 at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati. Spotlight would be on Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja as they would be playing against their former franchise. Both sides would like to get off to a winning start.