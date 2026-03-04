WATCH | MS Dhoni's Expression to Sarfaraz Khan's Goof-up is EPIC

IPL 2026: The IPL training camps have started with less than a month to go for the start of the cash-rich league. After a forgetful 2025 season, the Chennai Super Kings would be determined to bounce back with a new-look side in place. During one of their training sessions, former CSK captain MS Dhoni could not hold back his laughter when Sarfaraz Khan made a silly error. The CSK players were playing football and Dhoni started laughing when Sarfaraz held the ball with his hand. Once Dhoni started laughing, others joined in as well. Here is the clip that has now gone viral.

After not being picked in 2024 and 2025, Sarfaraz finally found a taker in CSK, who bought the promising youngster onboard for Rs 75 lakh. He was lapped up because of his dominance in domestic cricket consistently. Looking to not leave any stone unturned, CSK began their camp at their high-performance centre in Chennai, with several Indian players reporting early. Among them were Ayush Mhatre, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Urvil Patel, Ramakrishna Ghosh, and Sarfaraz Khan.

India internationals like Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, who are currently part of the national side for the ongoing T20 World Cup, would join the yellow brigade once the marquee tournament is over.

CSK Released New Jersey

The Chennai-based franchise revealed their new jersey for the upcoming season. The design of the new jersey received mixed reactions. While some liked the upgrade, others felt it was old-fashioned. The five-time champions are going through a transition phase and with Dhoni being around, the phase is expected to be seamless. Like always, there are speculations around Dhoni's future as an active cricketer with the franchise.