WATCH | Rohit Sharma Hits MONSTROUS Six Off Hardik Pandya During MI Training at Wankhede Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash vs KKR

IPL 2026, MI vs KKR: In a little more than 24 hours, Mumbai Indians would take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in their season opener at the Wankhede stadium where a full house is expected on Sunday night. Ahead of the match, Rohit Sharma has shown some good form. The former MI captain hit a short ball from allrounder Hardik Pandya for a monstrous six.

The ball landed in the upper tier at the iconic stadium. The timing off the bat and the position that Rohit got into was perfect. If this is anything to go by, MI could have an amazing season. Here is the huge six by Rohit off Hardik.

WATCH VIDEO

KKR will not be pushovers as they too have a formidable line-up and would love to get their campaign off to a winning start as well. MI too would like a winning start as it is a long tournament and early momentum could make all the difference. Spotlight would be on Rohit and Hardik as they are match-winners. Hardik was part of the T20 World Cup side that won the crown. He would be high on confidence. It would be interesting to see how Hardik uses himself with the ball. There is little to no doubt that Rohit would be opening the batting. It wouyld be interesting to see who opens with him. The options MI have are Quinton De Kock, Ryan Rickleton.