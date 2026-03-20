WATCH | Sanju Samson-MS Dhoni's Candid Chat During CSK Training Ahead of IPL 2026 Goes Viral

IPL 2026: The moment fans waited for finally happened. At the Chennai Super Kings training camp, Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni were spotted having a candid conversation. One cannot exactly confirm what was being spoken between them, but it is certain they were happy in each others company. The clip is already winning hearts as they are the two big superstars of the franchise come IPL 2026. While Dhoni is an icon at CSK, Samson is the new-recruit who is coming in on the back of a triumphant T20 World Cup campaign. Here is the viral clip.

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Spotlight would certainly be on Samson thanks to his new-found form. Fans would dearly hope Samson can continue his heroics in yellow as well. Samson would be in all probability open the batting with Ayuish Mhatre and would be expected to get the side off to a good start.

CSK in IPL 2026

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side are a young bunch heading into the new season. The addition of Samson is bound to boost the CSK side. It is no secret that Samson has confessed his love for the franchise and his desire to represent it.

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Like always, there is much talk over what position will Dhoni occupy in the batting order. Over the past few seasons, Dhoni has pushed himself down the order despite criticisms from all quarters. Interesting to see what number he bats at in 2026.

ALSO READ: Punjab Kings Set Sights On Title Ahead Of IPL 2026 Campaign

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