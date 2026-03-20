Updated 20 March 2026 at 07:50 IST
WATCH | Sanju Samson-MS Dhoni's Candid Chat During CSK Training Ahead of IPL 2026 Goes Viral
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni had a candid chat during CSK training session and fans are now gushing over the clip.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: The moment fans waited for finally happened. At the Chennai Super Kings training camp, Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni were spotted having a candid conversation. One cannot exactly confirm what was being spoken between them, but it is certain they were happy in each others company. The clip is already winning hearts as they are the two big superstars of the franchise come IPL 2026. While Dhoni is an icon at CSK, Samson is the new-recruit who is coming in on the back of a triumphant T20 World Cup campaign. Here is the viral clip.
WATCH VIDEO
Spotlight would certainly be on Samson thanks to his new-found form. Fans would dearly hope Samson can continue his heroics in yellow as well. Samson would be in all probability open the batting with Ayuish Mhatre and would be expected to get the side off to a good start.
CSK in IPL 2026
The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side are a young bunch heading into the new season. The addition of Samson is bound to boost the CSK side. It is no secret that Samson has confessed his love for the franchise and his desire to represent it.
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Like always, there is much talk over what position will Dhoni occupy in the batting order. Over the past few seasons, Dhoni has pushed himself down the order despite criticisms from all quarters. Interesting to see what number he bats at in 2026.
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CSK squad for IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 20 March 2026 at 07:47 IST