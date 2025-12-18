Updated 18 December 2025 at 17:21 IST
WATCH | Tension Boils Over Between Ben Stokes And Jofra Archer Amid England’s 3rd Ashes Test Woes
The visitors looked to be in a strong position on Day 2 after claiming two wickets required to bowl Australia out for 371. However, they were quickly reduced to 213-8, trailing Australia by 158 runs.
England cricket team skipper Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer engaged in a tense exchange of words during day 2 of the 3rd Ashes Test against Australia. The English skipper looked to be asking Archer to have more control over his bowling.
Resuming at 326/8, Mitchell Starc looked in strong form as he took on the deliveries from the English side. The batsman smashed four boundaries in quick succession to bring up his half-century, while the visitors' side looked for a counter to his form. Ben Stokes was seen talking to Archer, seemingly expressing his frustrations over the lack of control from the pacer.
While Jofra Archer responded by dismissing Starc, the war of words between the captain and the pacer continued during the celebrations.
Archer-Stokes Exchange Heated Words In 3rd Ashes
While Jofra Archer dismissed Mitchell Starc following his confrontation with Stokes, the captain did not seem satisfied with it. During the celebration of Starc's wicket, the duo was again seen exchanging a few heated words. By the looks of it, Ben Stokes seemed to be asking Archer to concentrate on his line and length and to continue bowling according to the pitch given to him.
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who was in the commentary during this exchange, shared, "There is the chat between Stokes and Archer, and it led to that delivery there (the wicket), and there's the reaction (from Stokes). It will go on a bit longer as well; Stokes goes straight to him. A bit of a slap around his own face from Jofra. Stokes may have wanted to do that as well, I reckon."
Watch The Video Here
England Struggle In The 3rd Ashes
The visitors looked to be in a strong position on Day 2 after claiming two wickets required to bowl Australia out for 371. However, they were quickly reduced to 213-8, trailing Australia by 158 runs. Notably, Australian skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon led a dominant bowling show on Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes.
