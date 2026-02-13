'Watch The Ball And...': Ishan Kishan Reveals India's Blueprint to Counter Usman Tariq Threat During T20 WC Clash vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has been in the headlines for his unique action. The thing is that his action may be unique, but that is reaping the rewards for him. Against the USA, he picked up three wickets and was difficult to pick. Fearing the Tariq threat, the Indian players have devised a way of negating his threat and Ishan Kishan revealed the blueprint.

‘Just keeping it simple’

"No, I think we have already done the preparation part, and now it is just time to watch the ball and play our natural game (on preparing to play Tariq). So if the ball is there, as a batter, we just feel like going in because it's a T20 game. And we are trying to set a good total on board. But we do have to believe in our strength as well. There's nothing like you have to prepare. I think at this level, we just watch a few videos, and we get an idea of what kind of bowling is going to happen. So we are just keeping it simple. Yeah, he bowled pretty well today, and I think there was quite a bit of learning for us for our team as well today," he said.