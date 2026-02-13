Updated 13 February 2026 at 09:55 IST
'Watch The Ball And...': Ishan Kishan Reveals India's Blueprint to Counter Usman Tariq Threat During T20 WC Clash vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan: Ahead of the big-ticket T20 World Cup game, Ishan Kishan revealed the blueprint on how to negate the Usman Tariq threat.
India vs Pakistan: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has been in the headlines for his unique action. The thing is that his action may be unique, but that is reaping the rewards for him. Against the USA, he picked up three wickets and was difficult to pick. Fearing the Tariq threat, the Indian players have devised a way of negating his threat and Ishan Kishan revealed the blueprint.
‘Just keeping it simple’
At the post-match presentation, Kishan said how facing Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus was similar to Tariq. He claimed both have a side-arm action. For the unversed, the Namibian captain picked up four wickets against India.
"No, I think we have already done the preparation part, and now it is just time to watch the ball and play our natural game (on preparing to play Tariq). So if the ball is there, as a batter, we just feel like going in because it's a T20 game. And we are trying to set a good total on board. But we do have to believe in our strength as well. There's nothing like you have to prepare. I think at this level, we just watch a few videos, and we get an idea of what kind of bowling is going to happen. So we are just keeping it simple. Yeah, he bowled pretty well today, and I think there was quite a bit of learning for us for our team as well today," he said.
Ind vs Pak - Who Holds Edge?
Given their recent record against Pakistan, there is no doubt that India hold the edge. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side beat Pakistan thrice in the Asia Cup in 2025. Both sides have won their first two group-stage games.
